RBI to conduct overnight VRR auction to infuse ₹1.25 trillion liquidity

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to conduct an overnight Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction worth Rs 1.25 trillion on Thursday to address evolving liquidity conditions in the banking system, the central bank said in a release on Friday.

The central bank received bids worth Rs 16,435 crore at the five-day VRR auction conducted on Wednesday, against the notified amount of Rs 1.5 trillion. The bid amount was allotted at a weighted average rate of 5.26 per cent.

The net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of Rs 1.50 trillion on Tuesday, the latest RBI data showed. The weighted average call rate (WACR) — the operating target for monetary policy — inched up to 5.24 per cent from the previous close of 5.21 per cent, though it remained below the policy repo rate of 5.25 per cent.