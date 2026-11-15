RBI to review ₹3 lakh income threshold for microfinance borrowers: Murmu

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will undertake a review of the ₹3 lakh annual household income threshold for microfinance borrowers, Deputy Governor Shirish Chandra Murmu said on Friday, responding to demands from the industry to raise the limit.

“On the income threshold, a review will be undertaken depending on our assessment of the need for such a revision and on developments in the industry,” Murmu said at an event organised by the Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) in Mumbai.

He also called on the industry to strengthen its household income assessment and reporting processes to maintain credibility and prevent misuse of any changes in regulatory thresholds.

The microfinance industry has also sought a revision of the 50 per cent cap on a household’s monthly loan repayment-to-income ratio, or fixed obligation-to-income ratio (FOIR), by excluding the principal component of certain loans from the calculation. However, Murmu said excluding some loans from the calculation would defeat the purpose of the limit, undermine its sanctity and understate household leverage. The objective of the 50 per cent cap is to prevent borrowers from becoming over-indebted while ensuring that a reasonable share of household income remains available for essential consumption and other living expenses, he said. “Let us also remember that 50 per cent is already a liberal threshold, given the thin financial cushion of low-income households and their vulnerability to economic shocks,” he said.

Citing a recent study, Murmu said the average microfinance borrower spends 18.7 per cent of monthly household income on loan repayment, while close to two-thirds goes towards consumption. NABARD’s periodic Rural Economic Conditions and Sentiments Surveys also show that consumption and other expenses account for roughly three-fourths of monthly household income, leaving the rest for loan repayment and savings. “From a risk management perspective, the regulatory FOIR should be treated as a prudential maximum – not a target that every household has to meet,” he said. Murmu also flagged the steady rise in the average ticket size of microfinance loans. Larger loans are growing significantly, while smaller loans appear to be losing traction, he said.