RBI will do 'whatever is required' to ensure orderly forex market: Guv

India's central bank will do "whatever is required" to ensure orderly movements in ​the foreign exchange market, Reserve Bank ​of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra told Mint newspaper ‌in an interview.

Malhotra said the rupee currently appears undervalued following a sharp depreciation of around 6 per cent since the West Asia war erupted on February 28. The RBI does not target any specific level for the currency, Malhotra said, but emphasized that the central bank stands ready to intervene ‌if speculative pressures build up.

The RBI will do whatever is required to ensure orderly price discovery in the forex market, he added.