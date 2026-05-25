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RBI will do 'whatever is required' to ensure orderly forex market: Guv

Malhotra said the rupee currently appears undervalued following a sharp depreciation of around 6 per cent since the West Asia war erupted on February 28

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra (Photo: PTI)
Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 8:32 AM IST
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India's central bank will do "whatever is required" to ensure orderly movements in ​the foreign exchange market, Reserve Bank ​of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra told Mint newspaper ‌in an interview.

Malhotra said the rupee currently appears undervalued following a sharp depreciation of around 6 per cent since the West Asia war erupted on February 28.  The RBI does not target any specific level for the currency, Malhotra said, but emphasized that the central bank stands ready to intervene ‌if speculative pressures build up.

The RBI will do whatever is required to ensure orderly price discovery in the forex market, he added.

Malhotra said the RBI has enough tools in its kit, including nearly $700 billion in reserves to quell any undue speculative movement.

​With recent depreciation, one could argue that the rupee has become ‌undervalued, both in nominal as well as in REER (real effective exchange rate) terms, he stated. 

Once ​the ‌situation in West Asia normalizes, the rupee could appreciate, he added. 

We ‌need to take measures to reduce our current account deficit, which the government has been addressing. ‌Our ​capital account needs ​some improvement too, the RBI governor said. 

The RBI's primary mandate is to target inflation. "If the evolving inflation trajectory ‌provides policy ​space, we support growth," he added. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :RBIRBI Governorindia forex reserve

First Published: May 25 2026 | 8:32 AM IST

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