Remittances from West Asia see 20–30% jump in March due to conflict

Remittances from West Asia to India rise 20-30% in March as diaspora sends more money amid conflict and a weaker rupee, though bankers warn gains may be temporary

India is a leading recipient of inward remittances globally.
Aathira VarierSubrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 7:05 PM IST
Remittances from West Asian countries to India have risen sharply in March amid the ongoing conflict in the region, with industry insiders estimating inflows to be around 20–30 per cent higher than usual monthly levels.
 
As panic has set in, members of the Indian diaspora in these parts of West Asia are remitting more money back home, they said, adding that the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar has also contributed to the rise in remittance values. 
The Indian rupee has depreciated 1.32 per cent since the conflict in West Asia began, breaching the 92-per-dollar level. Prior to the escalation, the domestic currency was trading near 91 against the US dollar. 
However, industry insiders cautioned this is a short-term phenomenon because if the conflict prolongs, job losses in these countries could adversely affect remittances into India.
 
India is a leading recipient of inward remittances globally. The majority of India’s remittances come from the US (27.7 per cent share of gross inflows), followed by the UAE (19.2 per cent), the UK (10.8 per cent), Saudi Arabia (6.7 per cent) and Singapore (6.6 per cent), according to a report by IDFC First Bank.
 
“In March, there has been a significant uptick in remittances from West Asia,” a senior banker at a private sector bank said, adding that growth is upwards of 25–30 per cent. “We are seeing growth in the last two weeks, but more particularly last week,” he said.
 
“In the long run, this may have an impact because if the situation continues and persists, job cuts, layoffs and redundancies could increase in the Middle East. Sectors such as hospitality may be significantly affected, and companies may start taking steps to reduce their workforce. Similarly, construction activity, which has been a major driver in places such as Dubai, could also slow down. These developments could have a cascading impact on other sectors as well,” he said, adding that in the short run, however, remittance flows have increased.
 
"In March, remittances to India have increased by nearly 15–20 per cent more than average so far this year due to the West Asian crisis along with rupee depreciation," said Paul Thomas, MD & CEO, ESAF Small Finance Bank.
 
Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) show that so far, in FY26 (9MFY26), Indians living abroad have sent over $107 billion. In FY25, the diaspora remitted over $132 billion to India — a record high. In FY24, it was a little over $117 billion.
 
Remittances are estimated to rise to 3.5 per cent of GDP in FY26 versus 3.3 per cent in FY25, supported by the rising share of skilled labour,” the report said.
 
Industry insiders also said banks that typically receive a large share of remittances from the Middle East are witnessing a similar trend, particularly Federal Bank, which has over a 20 per cent share of the remittance market and derives around 85 per cent of its remittance inflows from the region.

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 6:59 PM IST

