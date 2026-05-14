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Reserve Bank of India cancels registration of 7 NBFCs, including 2 CICs

Central bank revokes certificates of registration after business exits, merger-related changes and CIC classification adjustments

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Reserve Bank of India (RBI) | Image: Bloomberg
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 8:29 PM IST
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As many as seven non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) surrendered their certificates of registration (CoR) to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), following which the central bank cancelled their registrations.
 
Among the seven entities, the CoRs of Guru Kripa Finvest, Gajraj Securities & Services, Ashok Viniyoga, and Purvanchal Investment and Trading Company were cancelled due to their exit from the non-banking financial institution (NBFI) business.
 
Additionally, the CoRs of RR Holdings and Anjali Capfin were cancelled after they met the criteria prescribed for unregistered core investment companies (CICs), which do not require registration.
 
Further, the CoR of HDFC Holdings was cancelled after the NBFC ceased to be a legal entity due to amalgamation, merger, dissolution, voluntary strike-off, or related reasons.
 
Separately, the RBI also cancelled the CoRs of 150 NBFCs on its own, while restoring the CoR of Krishna Capfin.
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Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBINBFCsBanking sector

First Published: May 14 2026 | 8:29 PM IST

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