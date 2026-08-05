Rupee, bonds gain on geopolitical relief, pare advances after RBI policy

The rupee on Wednesday gave up some of its early gains on the back of profit-booking after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) policy announcement and selling in domestic markets, dealers said.

The rupee opened sharply higher against the dollar, tracking positive overnight geopolitical developments, before attention shifted to the RBI's monetary policy announcement. The domestic unit appreciated beyond the 95-per-dollar mark to touch an intra-day high of 94.89 per dollar. It gave up some gains by the end of trade to settle at 95.13 per dollar, against the previous close of 95.39 per dollar.

"Overall, it was a neutral policy from a rupee perspective. A section of the market expected a hawkish tone. Since that was absent, we saw the rupee bounce back again," said Abhishek Goenka, founder and chief executive officer, IFA Global.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond fell 4 basis points to settle at 6.77 per cent. It had fallen 6 basis points in early trade, tracking lower crude oil prices, before paring some gains after RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the central bank would act on policy rates if core inflation heats up. "The policy itself was neutral to dovish, which is why the market rallied after the policy announcement. But there is little room left for the RBI to turn more dovish. The only thing the market picked up on was the Governor's comment during the press conference that the RBI would have to act if core inflation goes up. That triggered the sell-off," said a dealer at a primary dealership.