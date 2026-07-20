Rupee falls 12 paise to 96.42 against US dollar during early trade

The rupee weakened 12 paise to 96.42 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday due to a surge in crude oil prices and strong demand for the American currency amid the worsening West Asia crisis.

Foreign capital outflows from domestic equity markets also weighed on the Indian currency, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened lower at 96.53 against the previous close of 96.30 to dollar. The local unit pared some losses to trade at 96.42 later, down 12 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee gained 12 paise to settle at 96.30 against the US dollar, supported by positive domestic market sentiment and a decline in US Treasury yields.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading marginally down by 0.05 per cent at 100.54. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 2.45 per cent higher at $90.26 per barrel in futures trade, as the US and Iran have inched closer to all-out war, as last month's interim deal meant to permanently end the fighting has crumbled and shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz has largely stalled. The United States conducted a new round of airstrikes early Monday targeting Iran after announcing the death of another American service member, and Iran fired missiles towards Jordan that risked widening the conflict into neighbouring Israel.