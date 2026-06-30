Rupee falls 7 paise to 94.58 against US dollar despite stable oil prices

The rupee fell 7 paise to 94.58 against the American currency in early trade on Tuesday, as month-end demand for dollars from importers and corporates added pressure on the domestic unit.

Forex traders said the losses for the rupee were partly cushioned by relatively stable crude oil prices globally.

However, concerns about potential supply disruptions in the Gulf and continued uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee touched 94.58 against the US dollar, registering a loss of 7 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee pared initial gains and settled lower by 6 paise at 94.51 against the dollar.

"As June draws to a close, month-end and quarter-end dollar demand has started showing up once again. Importers, corporates, and banks typically use this period to square positions and meet payment obligations, creating additional demand for dollars," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 101.31, up 0.21 per cent. ALSO READ: Gold heads for biggest monthly decline since 2008 on rate hike fears Meanwhile, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower by 0.44 per cent at $72.83 per barrel in futures trade.

"The sharp geopolitical risk premium that had pushed oil higher earlier has largely faded, with traders now focusing on the resumption of US-Iran discussions. However, mixed signals from both sides mean that energy markets are not yet ready to declare the situation resolved," Pabari said. On the domestic macroeconomic front, industrial production expanded by 5.1 per cent in May, exceeding market expectations and improving from the previous month's reading. The IIP data suggest that despite global uncertainty, domestic economic activity continues to show resilience. Stronger growth ultimately strengthens the foundation on which the rupee stands, Pabari added. "Technically, 94.0094.30 remains a strong support zone for USDINR. The pair has repeatedly tested this area over the past week but has been unable to break lower, indicating strong dollar demand and possible RBI buying interest," he added.