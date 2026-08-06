Rupee falls 9 paise to 95.17 against US dollar during early trade

The rupee depreciated 9 paise to 95.17 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday as the support from lower crude oil prices were offset by lingering geopolitical risks.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.13, then touched 95.17 against the American currency, registering a fall of 9 paise from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee settled at 95.08 against the American currency.

"For now the rupee finds itself caught between encouraging diplomatic headlines and lingering geopolitical risks.. Positive developments around Hormuz could help it revisit the 94.8095.00 zone," said CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari.