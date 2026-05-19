Rupee falls to fresh low for seventh straight session amid oil surge

The rupee closed at a new low for the seventh consecutive session on Tuesday, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices, hardening US Treasury yields, and sustained foreign fund outflows.

The rupee settled at a new closing low of 96.53 per dollar against the previous close of 96.36 per dollar. During the day, it touched a fresh intra-day low of 96.61 per dollar.

Yields on the 10-year government bond, which climbed to a two-year high on Monday, fell 2 basis points (bps) on Tuesday to close at 7.11 per cent. The five-year bond yield dropped 5 bps to 6.89 per cent.

rupee has depreciated close to 7 per cent in 2026, making it the worst-performing Asian currency. Since the start of the West Asia conflict, the Indian unit has fallen 6 per cent. Thehas depreciated close to 7 per cent in 2026, making it the worst-performing Asian currency. Since the start of the West Asia conflict, the Indian unit has fallen 6 per cent. Brent crude prices have risen over 50 per cent since the start of the conflict. On Tuesday, Brent crude was trading at $110.96 per barrel against the previous day’s $109.89 per barrel. On Monday, Iran proposed ending hostilities across fronts, including Lebanon, and sought the withdrawal of US forces from areas close to Iran, along with reparations linked to war-related damage. US President Donald Trump had rejected a similar proposal last week.

Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex, said the rupee was facing pressure from higher crude oil prices, foreign portfolio outflows, and global risk aversion. “As the rupee slipped beyond 96.50 against the US dollar, its losses for 2026 have crossed 7 per cent, making it the worst-performing Asian currency so far this year,” Pabari said. Market participants said oil prices had remained relatively stable during the day while the dollar index and Asian currencies were not showing significant weakness, but state-owned banks bought dollars around the 96.27 level and continued purchases till 96.40 per dollar, after which short-covering in the market added to the move.

“Rupee was expected to stay within the range of 96.40 today (Tuesday), but the dollar buying continued and took it to a low of 96.62 per dollar,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond rose to 4.62 per cent, its highest level in more than a year, amid expectations that the Federal Reserve may keep rates elevated for longer, with markets also pricing in the possibility of a rate increase later this year. “There has been no correction in the rupee since last month when the low of 94.91 was seen, and it has weakened without any correction, with the dollar being overbought,” Bhansali said.

The bond market, on the other hand, is awaiting the surplus transfer announcement by RBI which is expected this week following the central bank’s board meeting. “The bond market is constantly re-pricing expectations around rate hike ahead of the RBI policy. Expected dividend announcement, liquidity hopes supported short-term bonds, although a rising US yields may trigger fresh selling pressure tomorrow (Wednesday),” said a dealer at a primary dealership. Market participants said the Reserve Bank of India’s intervention was largely limited to intraday operations aimed at containing sharp moves. Though India has comfortable foreign exchange reserves of around $697 billion, the central bank is relying not only on spot market intervention but also on the offshore market.