By Bhaskar Dutta and Pratigya Vajpayee

India’s rupee is pulling away from its Asian peers, and strategists say the rally has further to run before the central bank steps in to buy dollars.

ANZ Banking Group sees room for the rupee to gain to 90-91 per dollar, while ICICI Securities Primary Dealership expects it to reach at least 91, about 1.4% stronger than its current level. Barclays Plc recommends a three-month offshore bet on the rupee against the dollar, targeting 89.53.

The currency closed at an eight-month high of 92.2337 as most other Asian currency weakened Wednesday, extending a November run fueled by record foreign equity inflows and lower oil prices. The swift rebound from near-record lows last month gives the Reserve Bank of India a chance to recoup foreign-exchange reserves, which have fallen by more than $80 billion from their September peak. The authority’s record $239.2 billion short forward book also adds to the case for buying dollars.

Yet the RBI may wait. Importers have sharply cut forward dollar purchases used to hedge against currency weakness after the central bank cracked down on what it called speculative bets, while exporters have yet to significantly increase dollar sales. Further rupee gains could prompt them to hedge more actively, adding to the currency’s strength. “A slightly prolonged period of appreciation in the rupee could be a necessary condition for hedging behavior to be altered,” said Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank Ltd. That may give the central bank reason to not soak up dollar inflows aggressively for now, she said.