Rupee jumps 39 paise to 94.89 against US dollar ahead of RBI MPC decision

The rupee gained 39 paise to 94.89 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday supported by falling crude oil prices following progress in US-Iran talks and a pause in planned strikes.

Forex traders said investors are closely awaiting the upcoming RBI monetary policy decision for further cues.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.90, then touched 94.89, registering a gain of 39 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee closed at 95.28 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.80, down 0.06 per cent.

ALSO READ: RBI MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, maintains 'neutral' stance Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower by 1.11 per cent at $78.48 per barrel in futures trade. On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex climbed 375.01 points to 78,803.96 in early trade, while the Nifty was up 62.7 points to 24,677.60. Foreign institutional investors purchased equities worth ₹2,446.47 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Forex traders said attention has now shifted to this week's RBI policy meeting. The three-day meeting of the Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel started on Monday amid expectations of a status quo on the benchmark repo rate, with the Monetary Policy Committee slated to announce its decision on August 5.