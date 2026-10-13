Rupee hits one-month high as RBI measures, intervention boost currency

The Indian rupee rose to its strongest level in a month on Tuesday, hoisted ​by fresh central bank measures to alleviate pressure ​on the Asian currency and likely spot market intervention that ‌magnified their impact.

The rupee rose to 95.0725 in early trading, the highest since early September, before paring gains to trade higher by 0.5% at 95.25 per dollar.

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday widened the scope of a recent cash deposit mandate for FX hedges to cover all transactions by banks, including hedging of the lenders' assets and liabilities.

This was the latest in a slew of steps since Saturday aimed at ‌supporting the rupee, which last week tested record lows amid pressure from high oil prices and capital outflows.

The latest change, however, has sowed confusion among bankers and prompted some of them to stop quoting dollar-rupee forwards in the interbank market. Multiple bankers characterised the morning trading as "nervous," following the salvo of regulatory steps. State-run banks, meanwhile, ​were spotted offering dollars, most likely on behalf of the RBI, traders said. "The repeated ‌rejection of 96.70-96.90 suggests that the dollar is facing a significant ceiling. With the RBI's measures supporting the rupee, ​we ‌expect USD/INR to move towards 95.00-94.80 in the near term," said Amit ‌Pabari, managing director at FX advisory firm CR Forex in Mumbai. The dollar-rupee forward market saw sharp swings with far-tenor premiums moving ‌between ​gains and losses. ​Traders also pointed to sharp moves in the non-deliverable forward market.