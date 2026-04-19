Rupee may come under pressure as Strait of Hormuz blockade continues

The rupee, which appreciated 2.1 per cent against the dollar in April so far, is likely to have a depreciation bias this week, tracking elevated crude oil prices, with efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz yet to yield any results.

After depreciating over 4 per cent in March, prompting regulatory measures like capping banks’ open positions in the onshore derivative market and opening of a dollar window for oil companies, the currency stabilised.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was at a standstill on Sunday, news agency Reuters reported, after Iran reasserted control over the strategic waterway, key to global energy supply, days before a fragile ceasefire with the United States was set to expire.

“As things stand, the rupee is expected to open around or slightly below 93 tomorrow, largely confined within the 92–93 range,” said V R C Reddy, treasury head at Karur Vysya Bank. The Indian unit closed Friday at 92.93/$ compared to the previous close of 93.20/$, gaining 0.3 per cent. “We expect the EM currencies to underperform amid USD weakness, and the rupee to underperform among EM currencies. We see a 92–93.50 range for the rupee over the next six weeks,” IFA Global said in a report. Apart from elevated oil prices, foreign fund outflows and a widening current account deficit will exert pressure on the Indian unit.