The rupee plunged 24 paise to 92.62 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, dragged down by a recovery in crude oil prices and subdued sentiment in domestic equity markets.

Sustained inflow of foreign funds and a softening dollar capped the fall in the Indian currency, forex traders said.

In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.44 and declined to 92.62 against the greenback, trading 24 paise lower from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee settled down 18 paise to 92.38 against the US dollar, a day after jumping 65 paise to reach its highest level this fiscal year so far.

The Indian currency became the best-performing Asian currency, recovering nearly 5 per cent from its lowest-ever close of 96.88 against the US dollar recorded on October 8. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 103.65, lower by 0.07 per cent. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.11 per cent lower at USD 96.46 per barrel in futures trade. Analysts said that oil prices breached the USD 95-a-barrel level after reports of vessels being targeted in the Strait of Hormuz, fuelling concerns over supply-chain disruptions. In the domestic equity market, Sensex fell 350.25 points or 0.42 per cent to 83,978.34, while the Nifty was down 79.05 points or 0.31 per cent to 25,807.25.