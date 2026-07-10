Rupee rises 15 paise to 95.32 against US dollar during early trade

The rupee rose 15 paise to 95.32 against US dollar in early trade on Friday as the greenback weakened and oil prices eased despite intensifying tensions in West Asia.

FII outflows and uncertainties over fresh tensions in West Asia weighed on the local unit while a strong start to the day's trade at the domestic equity markets provided support, according to forex traders.

The US launched new airstrikes against Iran on early Thursday, and Tehran responded by targeting US-allied West Asian countries in an exchange of fire that threatened an interim deal intended to help end the war.

Back-and-forth attacks, including a day earlier, have repeatedly threatened the ceasefire. But Thursday's appeared bigger all around, with sirens sounding at least three times in Bahrain, home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters, and missiles targeting Kuwait and Qatar.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.27 against the greenback before slipping to 95.32, up 15 paise from its previous close. The rupee appreciated by just 1 paisa to settle at 95.47 against the US dollar on Thursday. "Traders reported dollar selling by state-run banks, widely viewed as acting on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The intervention helped the rupee break through the 95.50-level and maintain gains through the session on Thursday. Exporters may sell dollars on all upticks while importers keep buying the dips on Friday," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.