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Rupee rises 6 paise to 94.13 against US dollar during early trade

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 94.22 against the greenback. It touched a high of 94.13 and a low of 94.25

rupee, Indian rupee, currency
On Friday, the rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 94.19 against the dollar | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 10:26 AM IST
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The rupee rose 6 paise to 94.13 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday amid declining crude oil prices and positive domestic markets.

However, a robust dollar and rising US Treasury yields amid uncertainty between the US and Iran capped the upside. Iran attacked a US military base in Bahrain on Sunday.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 94.22 against the greenback. It touched a high of 94.13 and a low of 94.25.

On Friday, the rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 94.19 against the dollar.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on an overnight surge in the dollar and rising US Treasury yields. However, softening of crude oil prices and foreign inflows may support the rupee at lower levels.

"At the domestic markets, traders may take cues from the Empire State manufacturing index data from the US and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's speech," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 103.44, higher by 0.03 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.03 per cent lower at $94.85 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex jumped 414.36 points to 82,010.15 in early trade, while the Nifty rallied 102.10 points to 25,252.50.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth ₹5,736.55 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, India's forex reserves increased by $2.49 billion to $719.547 billion during the week ended November 6, according to the RBI data released on Friday.

In the previous week, the forex reserves had dropped by $2.691 billion to $717.056 billion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :RupeeRupee vs dollarIndian rupee

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First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 10:26 AM IST

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