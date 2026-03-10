Rupee rises as Asian markets catch a breather, importers keen to hedge

The Indian rupee strengthened on Tuesday as a sharp retreat in crude oil prices sparked a wave of relief ​among energy importer economies in Asia, even as market participants ​remained circumspect about the durability of the lower energy prices as the ‌Iran war continues.

While the rupee fleetingly rose above 92 per dollar in opening trades, it tempered gains on the back of dollar demand from local corporates, traders said.

The currency was last up 0.15 per cent at 92.18, still close to its all-time low of 92.3475 hit in the previous session.

MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks rose more than 2 per cent after US President Donald Trump declared the West Asia war could be "over soon."

This sent oil prices back below $100 per barrel, highlighting remarkable volatility in energy markets. Brent crude oil futures had climbed to ‌nearly $120 per barrel on Monday. The cooling oil prices also lifted Indian equities and bonds with the Nifty 50 up 0.5 per cent and the yield on the 10-year benchmark easing 3 bps. Traders, though, remain unsure of how long the lower oil prices may last. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday they would not allow "one litre of oil" to be shipped from the West Asia if US and Israeli attacks continue. ​In addition to predicting a swift end to the war, Trump also said the US would ‌hit Iran much harder if it blocks exports from the region.