The rupee slipped 8 paise to 93.49 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by a strong greenback and weak domestic equity markets.

However, lower crude oil prices and foreign-fund inflows capped the rupee's fall, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.40 and declined to 93.49 against the greenback, registering a loss of 8 paise from its previous close.

The domestic currency climbed 10 paise to close at 93.41 against US dollar on Wednesday after gaining 68 paise in the preceding two sessions.

"The decline in crude prices and RBI's actions to curb speculative activity in the currency have helped the rupee gain strength. In the near-term, the rupee is likely to trade in the 93.20 to 94 range," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

According to Kaveri More, Commodity Technical Analyst at Choice Broking, the rupee was supported by foreign equity inflows and softer crude oil prices. However, further appreciation may remain limited due to India's high dependence on oil imports, a widening trade deficit, rising inflationary pressures, a stronger US dollar and elevated US Treasury yields. "From a technical perspective, USD/INR could move towards the 92.2091.70 range if the rupee sustains its current strength. On the upside, any corrective recovery in the dollar could push USD/INR towards 94.2095.30," More said. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 103.90, higher by 0.11 per cent.