Home / Finance / News / Rupee tanks 86 paise to settle at fresh all-time low of 94.82 vs US dollar

Rupee tanks 86 paise to settle at fresh all-time low of 94.82 vs US dollar

A sharp decline in the domestic equity markets and sustained FII outflows put further pressure on the local unit, according to forex traders

Rupee
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 5:14 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The rupee tanked 86 paise to close at yet another all-time low of 94.82 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, weighed down by elevated oil prices and a stronger greenback amid uncertainties over the West Asia conflict.

A sharp decline in the domestic equity markets and sustained FII outflows put further pressure on the local unit, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.18 and breached the 94.50-mark for the first time before closing at 94.82 (provisional) against the US dollar, down 86 paise from its previous close.

The rupee slumped 20 paise to close at a record low of 93.96 against the US dollar on Wednesday. Stock, forex, commodity, and bullion markets remained closed on Thursday on account of Ram Navami.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.11 per cent higher at 100.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading at USD 109.8 per barrel, up 0.53 per cent, in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex crashed 1,690.23 points, or 2.25 per cent, to 73,583.22 points, while the Nifty fell 486.85 points, or 2.09 per cent, to 22,819.60.

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,805.37 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BFSI firms use AI, but only a handful track its impact on revenue

Premium

MFI guarantee scheme offers relief, but sector faces key challenges

RBI injects ₹65,322 crore in banking system via 6-day VRR auction

RBI to hold key interest rate unchanged until at least mid-2027: Poll

Bank holidays March 2026: Banks to remain closed for next 4 days, know why

Topics :RupeeUS DollarRupee vs dollar

First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story