Sachin Bansal-led Navi raises $100 mn from Prosus in maiden funding round

In its maiden institutional capital raise, fintech firm Navi raised $100 million from Dutch technology investor Prosus. The Sachin Bansal-led company said the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, including a nod from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The fundraise comes at a time when the Bengaluru-based fintech is preparing to list on the Indian stock exchanges, reportedly seeking to raise about $300 million.

As part of the IPO preparation, the company has appointed bankers as advisors for a potential initial public offering (IPO).

Prosus’ investment in Navi comes at a time when the investor has already backed another payments and lending major, PayU, in India.