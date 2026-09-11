SBI aims for DPDP compliance by December, ahead of May 2027 deadline

State Bank of India (SBI) — the country’s largest lender — has procured the software and hardware that will enable it to comply with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP) norms. The lender will soon install them and will be compliant with the regulations by the end of December 2026, a source aware of the development said.

According to a senior official, “We have time till May 2027 to be compliant and we will be ready before that. SBI has procured software and hardware required to comply with the provisions of DPDP, we will deploy them and will be compliant with regulations much earlier, by the end of December.”

The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, is India’s principal law governing the collection, processing and protection of digital personal data. It gives individuals (Data Principals) control over their personal information and holds businesses — especially financial institutions — strictly accountable for how that data is handled. The DPDP Act is being implemented in phases rather than coming into effect in its entirety on a single date. The government notified the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025, on November 14, 2025, setting out the framework for operationalising the law. While certain provisions took effect immediately, the government has provided an 18-month transition period for the core obligations under the Act and the Rules. These provisions are therefore expected to become applicable from May 2027.