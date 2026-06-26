SBI Card leads May credit card additions as industry adds nearly 1 mn cards

SBI Card added the highest number of new credit cards among major issuers in May, with net additions of 181,851 cards, taking its total cards in force to nearly 22.42 million, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

The industry added nearly one million cards during the month, taking the total number of cards in force to 120.45 million.

Among other major issuers, ICICI Bank added 168,344 cards, taking its total cards in force to 19.4 million. HDFC Bank added 142,297 cards, taking its total to 26.58 million, while Axis Bank added 52,328 cards to reach 16.14 million.

Among mid-sized issuers, IDFC First Bank added 87,227 cards, while Federal Bank added 106,861 cards, continuing their strong growth momentum. Meanwhile, credit card spending rose 2.54 per cent month-on-month and 2.56 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.02 trillion in May. While spending recovered from April levels, it remained below the all-time high of Rs 2.19 trillion recorded in March. Point-of-sale (PoS) spending stood at Rs 76,095 crore, while e-commerce spending was Rs 1.26 trillion. “Credit card spending is likely to remain in single-digit growth for the rest of the calendar year, while monthly net card additions are expected to stay close to one million,” said an industry expert.