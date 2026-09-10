Inflows through FCNR(B) deposits will take 3-4 mths to deploy: SBI chairman

The deluge of funds mobilised through foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), deposits will be deployed by banks over the next three to four months and is unlikely to trigger any “abnormal lending”, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman CS Setty said.

Setty’s comments come amid banks mobilising more funds through FCNR(B) deposits than anticipated, raising concerns that the additional liquidity could fuel a sharp rise in bank credit.

“It will take about three to four months for the deployment of the liquidity,” Setty said, although he did not divulge how much SBI had mobilised through FCNR(B) deposits. The bank had set a target of nearly $10 billion.

Inflows through the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) concessional swap facility reached $136.4 billion by August 31, with banks mobilising $127.2 billion in FCNR(B) deposits — well above late market estimates of $90-100 billion. The FCNR(B) window closed on August 31. The RBI had operationalised the concessional swap facility for fresh FCNR(B) deposits, overseas foreign currency bonds (OFCBs) and external commercial borrowings (ECBs) on June 8. The initial deadline for the FCNR(B) window was September 30, 2026, but the central bank brought it forward by a month following the strong response. The larger-than-anticipated FCNR(B) inflows have pushed system liquidity to nearly ₹10.5 trillion as of September 9.

According to industry experts, banks have three broad avenues for deploying the funds — investing in five-year government bonds, replacing high-cost deposits or lending to companies. But with credit growth already strong, particularly in the corporate segment, there are concerns over how much more banks can lend. Meanwhile, Setty highlighted that the high upfront cost of deploying agentic artificial intelligence (AI) needs to fall sharply if the technology is to be deployed at scale in India, pointing to the need for scalable and cost-efficient AI models and computing power. “While the initial fixed cost of agentic AI can be high, the incremental cost can be low, creating the economics of scale,” Setty said in his address at the Global Fintech Fest 2026.

Agentic AI marks the next phase of artificial intelligence, moving beyond assisting users with individual tasks to systems that can act on behalf of customers and respond to changing circumstances, Setty said. For banks, such systems could operate across the financial lifecycle — from fraud and new-account detection, know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering processes to loan appraisal, underwriting and reconciliation. On the customer side, they could enable more proactive and contextual engagement, he said. The next opportunity, however, is to move from digital banking to “intelligent banking”. “The next frontier for Indian AI is not merely about building larger models, but building models that understand India’s diversity and uniqueness,” Setty said.

Setty said the more significant opportunity from agentic AI was not simply automation but the democratisation of financial intelligence. At present, sophisticated financial advice and wealth-management capabilities are largely available to affluent and financially savvy customers. Agentic AI could potentially extend personalised financial assistance to hundreds of millions of customers across different stages of their financial lives, he said. But the use of AI should augment rather than replace human capabilities in banking, he said. Routine, high-volume and data-intensive activities can be handled by AI, while complex and high-risk financial decisions should continue to have appropriate human oversight. “As significant number of financial activities become increasingly automated, employees can devote more of their time and capability towards value-added relationships, problem-solving, and deeper customer engagement,” Setty said.

The greater autonomy of AI systems, however, also creates new risks for banks. An error in an autonomous system could trigger a sequence of actions across multiple systems, potentially affecting customers, counterparties and institutions at machine scale, he said. Setty said trust therefore needed to be built into AI systems rather than added later. He outlined three principles for “trust at scale”: accuracy, accountability and access without asymmetry. AI systems used in financial services need to be accurate consistently and across customer segments, rather than relying on average accuracy, he said. Accountability would require monitoring, traceability and the ability to understand why an important action was taken, particularly when AI moves from recommendation to execution.