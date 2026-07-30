Sebi clears NSE settlement in colo, dark-fibre cases ahead of IPO

NSE’s revenue from operations also increased to Rs 4,560 crore in Q1FY27, up from Rs 4,032 crore a year ago. However, on a sequential basis, the revenue has declined by 8 per cent.

The exchange filed its draft document with Sebi last month for an offer for sale. The IPO will comprise up to 148.9 million equity shares of face value ₹1 each or nearly 6 per cent of NSE’s paid-up capital, with no fresh issue component, meaning the exchange itself will not receive any proceeds from the offering. Instead, all funds raised will go to the selling shareholders.