Home / Finance / News / Shriram Finance to raise FD rates by 15-40 basis points from October 11

Shriram Finance to raise FD rates by 15-40 basis points from October 11

The revised rates will apply to deposits of up to ₹10 crore, with 36-60-month deposits earning 7.85 per cent; additional rates for seniors, women and renewals will continue

Shriram Finance
Shriram Finance to raise fixed deposit rates by 15–40 bps from October 11, with senior citizens eligible for an additional 50 bps.
Our Bureau Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2026 | 8:20 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Shriram Finance is set to increase interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) by 15–40 basis points across various tenures from October 11, 2026. The revised rates will apply to deposits of up to ₹10 crore.
 
The rate on deposits with tenures of 36–60 months will rise by 35 basis points to 7.85 per cent a year from 7.5 per cent earlier. For 15-month digital-only deposits, the rate will increase by 40 basis points to 7.5 per cent from 7.1 per cent.
 
The rate on 12-month deposits will rise by 15 basis points to 7 per cent from 6.85 per cent. For deposits with tenures of 18–23 months, the rate will increase by 20 basis points to 7.25 per cent from 7.05 per cent, while rates on 24–35-month deposits will rise by 40 basis points to 7.5 per cent from 7.1 per cent.
 
Senior citizens aged 60 years and above will continue to receive an additional 50 basis points over the applicable rates. Women depositors will get an additional 5 basis points, while renewals of matured deposits will attract an additional 15 basis points.
 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

September e-way bill generation rises 7.2% to a new record 141.53 million

CEA calls for flexible special mention accounts norms for MSME loans

Rupee rises 23 paise to 96.65 against US dollar during early trade

GST Council suggests tax exemption on storage of seeds meant for sowing

GST Council meet: Export definition tweak to ease IT firms' concerns

Topics :Fixed Depositfinance sectorShriram Life Insuranceinterest rate

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsCJP Protest in DelhiQ2 Results TodayHospital stocksINDIA Bloc ProtestRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryOTT Release This WeekDelhi Metro closes entry, exit

First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 8:20 PM IST

Next Story