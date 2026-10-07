Small fee unlikely to impact UPI transaction volumes: RBI Governor on MDR

Malhotra was speaking at the post-monetary policy press conference. When asked whether the introduction of MDR could lead to a decline in UPI transaction volumes, Malhotra said, “As of now, we do not see any drop in volumes, and I don’t personally think that a small fee will have a major impact on the volumes.”

The decision on MDR had already been taken, Malhotra said, indicating that the charge was unlikely to materially affect UPI usage.

The Centre last month announced the introduction of MDR on UPI transactions above ₹2,000, ending around six years of zero-MDR UPI payments for specified transactions.

ALSO READ: High liquidity no concern for NBFC asset quality, says RBI Governor The fee is capped at ₹300 for transactions of ₹75,000 and above, while certain essential and thin-margin sectors, including railways, telecom, insurance, fuel and agricultural inputs, will attract a flat MDR of ₹5 per transaction for payments above ₹2,000.

Meanwhile, UPI transactions that involve mutual funds, securities, stockbrokers and dealers will attract a lower MDR of 0.02 per cent, capped at ₹300.