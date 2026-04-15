Small Finance Banks' universal licence dream: It's a long road ahead

Scale may also be a factor weighing on the regulator’s mind. The largest SFB, AU, has a loan book of about ₹1 trillion as of December 2025. The second-largest is less than half that size. Most SFBs, which began operations seven to eight years ago, are yet to reach meaningful scale.

Of the 11 operational SFBs, three are unlisted. Among the remaining listed ones (excluding AU, Jana, and Ujjivan), most are yet to meet the NPA criteria. Equitas could qualify if it maintains net and gross NPAs below 1 per cent and 3 per cent in FY26; as of December 31, 2025, its ratios stood at 0.92 per cent and 2.75 per cent. The others are unlikely to qualify this financial year (2026–27), as their FY25 NPA ratios exceeded one or both thresholds. In fact, most SFBs still have elevated NPAs and are unlikely to meet the RBI’s criteria in FY26.