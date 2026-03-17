State Bank of India raises over ₹6,000 crore through Tier 2 bonds at 7.05%

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, on Tuesday raised Rs 6,051 crore at a coupon rate of 7.05 per cent through its second Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bond issuance for the current financial year (FY26).

The bonds are issued for a tenor of 10 years, with a call option after five years and on each anniversary date thereafter.

The issue attracted a robust response from investors, with bids of approximately two times against the base issue size of Rs 5,000 crore. The total number of bids received was 47, indicating participation from a diverse set of qualified institutional bidders.