Strong funding demand lifts bank, commercial paper borrowings in Q1

He added that refinancing activity had also played a significant role. “A significant number of issuers had accessed the CP market during March, particularly with three-month maturities. As these papers matured in June, many borrowers chose to roll them over or refinance them in the CP market itself, taking advantage of the sharp decline in short-term funding costs rather than replacing them with longer-tenor borrowings. Consequently, the record gross issuance in June is likely to reflect not only fresh borrowings but also elevated rollover activity,” Srinivasan said.