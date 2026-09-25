UPI MDR is not a tax, won't mean extra cost for customers: FM Sitharaman

“This is neither a tax nor a cess,” Sitharaman said, adding that the money collected through the charge would not go to the government’s coffers.

Under the new framework, the 0.4 per cent MDR will apply to specified person-to-merchant UPI transactions above ₹2,000. The charge will be distributed among participants in the payments ecosystem rather than being collected by the government.

For instance, if a customer buys goods worth ₹5,000, the bill would show ₹5,000 plus applicable goods and services tax (GST), rather than adding the MDR charged to the merchant, she said.

“Traders do not charge the consumer the MDR for other cards,” Sitharaman said, arguing that the same principle would apply to UPI transactions.

She said digital payments help merchants expand their business, and the commercial arrangements over MDR are therefore between merchants, banks and other payment ecosystem participants. The government, she added, has no role in determining how these entities settle the charge among themselves.

Small-value UPI payments outside MDR

The new framework keeps person-to-person (P2P) UPI transactions outside the MDR and does not impose the charge on merchant transactions of up to ₹2,000.