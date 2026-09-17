New UPI MDR framework to support innovation and investment: Assocham

Nirmal K Minda, president of Assocham, said the introduction of a calibrated MDR structure for large-value UPI merchant transactions was an important step toward the long-term sustainability of India's digital payments ecosystem.

"It will support continued investment in technology, infrastructure and payment acceptance networks, enabling UPI to scale further and serve consumers and businesses across the country," Minda said.

Framework to support UPI expansion

He further said the new structure would allow MDR to be distributed among different participants in the payments ecosystem. According to him, this could help expand UPI acceptance, bring more customers into the digital payments system and support the growth in transaction volumes.

He said the framework would also help UPI continue to expand while "strengthening its reach, innovation and infrastructure" across the country.