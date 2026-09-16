MDR on UPI payments face 18% GST; registered biz can claim input tax credit

“Businesses liable to pay MDR on applicable UPI transactions would also bear GST at 18 per cent on the MDR charged by the payment service provider, irrespective of whether the business itself is registered under GST. While both amounts would initially be borne by the business, eligible GST-registered businesses could claim ITC for the GST component, subject to the prescribed conditions. Such credit would not be available to composition taxpayers or businesses to the extent the charges relate to exempt supplies,” said Ikesh Nagpal, lead–indirect tax, AKM Global.