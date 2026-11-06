UPI merchant charges: Can NPCI legally impose fees on businesses?

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), in a counter-affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on November 3, defended the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, arguing that it was necessary to sustain the digital payment infrastructure. The affidavit came in response to a petition filed in the top court on September 16, which challenged the Centre’s decision to permit merchant charges on select transactions above ₹2,000.

The dispute raises a key legal question: Does NPCI have the authority under the existing law to determine the charges businesses must pay for using its digital payments infrastructure?

How does the revised UPI merchant charge system work? MDR is the charge payable by merchants to avail themselves of digital payment services. It is distributed among all the intermediaries involved in the transaction, including banks and payment service providers. Under the new framework, person-to-person UPI transfers will remain free, irrespective of the amount. Merchant transactions up to ₹2,000 will also attract no MDR. Eligible small merchants receiving up to ₹1 lakh a month through UPI QR codes are exempted from paying this fee. Specified merchant transactions above ₹2,000 will attract an MDR of 0.4 per cent, capped at ₹300 for transactions of ₹75,000 and above. Certain sectors will attract a flat charge of ₹5, and capital-market transactions will carry a separate rate of 0.02 per cent.

“The MDR is a modest merchant-side charge, capped at ₹300, comparable to card MDR that businesses have paid for years, and it does not directly restrict anyone’s right to carry on business,” said Kheyali Singh, associate partner, Singhania & Co. The finance ministry's projections show that around 96 per cent of merchant transactions will remain unaffected. What has the petitioner challenged in the Supreme Court? The petition, filed by advocate Anjan Datta, challenges the constitutional validity of the amended Section 10A of the Payment and Settlement Systems (PSS) Act, 2007, along with the Centre's September 14 notification and the merchant discount rate (MDR) framework announced on September 15.

The petitioner has argued that the amended provision gives the executive excessive discretion to decide which electronic payment modes should receive protection from charges, without adequate legislative safeguards. The plea also questions whether compulsory merchant charges can be introduced through a press release or administrative directions without a duly authorised statutory instrument. The petition further questions the differential treatment of UPI and RuPay debit-card transactions, as the latter continue to enjoy zero-charge protection without any monetary ceiling. It argues that the framework could disproportionately affect merchants operating on thin margins and that businesses may indirectly pass the additional costs on to consumers.

Does NPCI have the legal authority to impose these charges? Section 10A of the Payment and Settlement Systems (PSS) Act, 2007 prohibited banks and payment system providers from imposing charges on specified electronic payment modes. The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Act, 2026, subsequently amended Section 10A, allowing the Centre to determine which electronic payment modes would continue to enjoy zero-charge protection. Subsequently, a September 14 notification retained the protection for RuPay debit-card transactions and UPI payments up to ₹2,000. “Section 10A, as amended, does not itself impose or fix MDR,” said Alay Razvi, Managing Partner, Accord Juris. The legal vulnerability lies in delegation and specificity. A compulsory merchant charge set by a private, not-for-profit operator may require clearer parliamentary authorisation, a defined rate ceiling, the Reserve Bank of India's approval and transparent criteria, Razvi further added.

NPCI submitted that Sections 20 and 21 of the PSS Act give it the power to determine and disclose the terms and conditions of its payment system, including applicable charges. The payments body also questioned the maintainability of the petition, arguing that it does not qualify as a 'State' under Article 12 of the Constitution. Therefore, according to NPCI, the petition cannot be maintained as a writ petition under Article 32. Is the merchant charge a tax, a fee or a commercial payment? The distinction has constitutional implications. Article 265 of the Constitution states that no tax can be levied or collected except by authority of law.

The Centre and NPCI maintain that MDR is neither a tax nor a levy. They call it a commercial charge distributed among stakeholders in the payment ecosystem for providing payment services. However, the legal nature of the charge depends on its source, purpose and manner of collection. This was one of the factors questioned by Justice Joymalya Bagchi while hearing the matter in September. What will the Supreme Court's decision mean for merchants and consumers? NPCI clarified that merchants cannot pass on costs associated with MDR to customers. It said violations of this direction could attract compliance action against payment service providers and UPI operators, including termination of their UPI membership.