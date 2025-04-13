UPI outages lasted 1,000 minutes cumulatively over five years, shows data

India’s real-time payments system Unified Payments Interface (UPI) faced a fourth outage in more than two weeks on April 12, 2025. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) attributed transaction failures to “intermittent technical issues”.

Cumulatively, UPI was down for 995 minutes across 17 incidents from March 2020 to March 2025, data sourced from the NPCI show.

The unscheduled downtime since March 2020 is estimated to have exceeded 1,000 minutes if April—which recorded two outages—is included, though its data are not yet available on the website as the month is still ongoing.

“NPCI is currently facing intermittent technical issues, leading to partial UPI transaction declines. We regret the inconvenience caused,” the retail payments and settlement systems operator said in a statement on social media platform X.

The longest recorded outage on UPI was in July 2024, which lasted for 207 minutes. However, the uptime for UPI—the duration during which transaction services remain fully functional—has consistently exceeded 99 per cent each month, indicating a high rate of functionality of the payments system. Some of the likely reasons behind the outages over the past two weeks, Business Standard reported last week, included network disruptions caused by internet service providers (ISPs) powering UPI’s data centres, hardware malfunctions, and the overloading of banks’ transaction processing systems. An hour-long outage means an impact of about 40 million UPI transactions. In March, UPI recorded 590 million daily average transactions. The network recorded 550 million transactions on March 26—the day of the first outage—a 7 per cent decline from 581 million transactions processed on the previous day.

Market dynamics In recent times, the duopoly of UPI by two fintech players has also been a significant concern. PhonePe continues to dominate the UPI leaderboard, commanding a 47.25 per cent market share, followed by Google Pay at 36.04 per cent and Paytm at 6.67 per cent in March, according to NPCI data. Together, the top two players have over 83 per cent market share, and with Paytm, the three account for 90 per cent. Fintechs Navi and Super.money were the fourth and fifth largest at 1.77 per cent and 0.94 per cent, respectively. The dominance of the top players—PhonePe and Google Pay—comes at a time when NPCI is tasked with balancing the market by capping any player’s market share at 30 per cent and calls for UPI to have a reasonable merchant discount rate (MDR).

The NPCI was expected to cap the market share of players by the end of 2024. However, it extended the deadline for the second time by another two years to 2026. Interestingly, in the run-up to that year, the apex retail payments body issued a record 20 third-party payment application (TPAP) licences to players. The industry attributed this surge to efforts to dilute the market share of leading players and promote its distribution among smaller firms. “I think having a balanced market share is an objective. It is a very difficult task in that sense. We are hoping new players are able to invest back, gain the market share, and grow the market. More importantly, bring out different use cases,” Dilip Asbe, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), NPCI, told Business Standard in an earlier interaction.

MDR: When and how? Unlike debit and credit card transactions, the MDR was made zero for UPI transactions and RuPay debit card transactions from January 2020. This was done through amendments to Section 10A of the Payments and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 and Section 269SU of the Income-tax Act, 1961. MDR refers to a fee that merchants pay banks or companies (fintechs) processing payments for executing a transaction. “Since the Payments and Settlement Systems Act was amended to make UPI free for all transactions, it needs to be amended again if any meaningful fee is to be added to peer-to-merchant (P2M) transactions specifically. This will require intervention from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Finance Ministry (FM),” said a person close to discussions around MDR.

Last month, the Payments Council of India (PCI)—a representative body of digital payments players in India—sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the introduction of a 0.30 per cent MDR regime on transactions made through UPI at large merchants. The PCI also sought to introduce an MDR structure on RuPay debit card transactions applicable to merchants of all sizes. If the proposal goes through, nearly 90 per cent of India’s 60 million UPI-accepting merchants will remain unaffected, as they fall under the small enterprise category. Small merchants are those enterprises with an annual turnover of Rs 20 lakh or less.