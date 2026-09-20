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UPI pads up at the crease: From free play to revenue with new MDR regime

The payments system is set to get a big leg-up with the pricing on UPI

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Raghu Mohan
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2026 | 11:21 PM IST
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The move to price payments of ticket sizes above ₹2,000 on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) rail not only opens up a revenue stream but also sets the stage for significant investments to flow into the ecosystem — for businesses, as well as to beef up fraud prevention and acceptance infrastructure. This is also in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s discussion paper on ‘Charges in Payment Systems’, which made a case for pricing the platform (released on August 17, 2022). It held that in any economic activity, including payment systems, “there does not seem to be justification for a free service, unless there is an element of public good and dedication of the infrastructure for the welfare of the nation. But who should bear the cost of setting up and operating such an infrastructure is a moot point”.
 
Pricing, or the merchant discount rate (MDR), has been set at 0.4 per cent on merchant transactions above ₹2,000; for amounts of ₹75,000 and above, it is capped at ₹300. The National Payments Corporation of India has said that at the current threshold, 96 per cent of such transactions will remain free. 
 
On concerns that pricing will hurt merchants, Ranadurjay Talukdar, partner and payments leader at EY India, feels that larger merchants already absorb credit card MDR and sees “no reason why that on UPI should be any different”. However, he says, “We might see challenges, even the risk of surcharging, in merchants with thin margins who only accept UPI, as their cost of doing business will go up”. But this can be addressed through “industry-wide initiatives at the network, acquiring bank and payment aggregator level”.
 
What perhaps may be more critical now that MDR is in play is how it is carved out among participants in a transaction. That includes banks, payment providers, and other participants. 
 
“If the sharing model skews too heavily towards one player, it risks under-rewarding the ones doing the heavy lifting on reliability and fraud prevention,” says Kunal Jhunjhunwala, founder of Airpay Payment Services, an omnichannel financial services platform. At the same time, the cost cannot become a burden that merchants absorb without any corresponding value. “So, the real task is designing a split where the economics work for every participant in the chain while keeping UPI as commercially viable for merchants as it has always been.”
 
A note by Ambit Institutional Equities says the MDR revenue pool is expected to heavily favour remitter banks and acquiring entities, with each capturing 30–35 per cent of the split. Consumer-facing third-party application providers (TPAPs) will likely secure a modest 10–15 per cent for their front-end interface role, leaving the residual for asset-light participants such as beneficiary banks and acquiring payment service providers.
 
The impact at the merchant level will likely be fairly uneven rather than uniform. Around 86 per cent of person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions today are below ₹500, so a large share of UPI’s merchant volume remains untouched by MDR, since it applies only above ₹2,000. It will matter most for merchants with a meaningful share of higher-ticket transactions, and for businesses running on thin margins, even a 0.4 per cent charge adds up over time. 
   
“On the impact on merchants, it depends on the type — whether they are in the high- or low-margin segment. This has to be watched for,” observes Ketan Patel, chief executive officer of Mswipe Technologies, a leading point-of-sale deployer and provider of merchant acceptance solutions.
 
 What will be interesting to watch is how UPI pricing will impact funding into the payments sector, a sub-segment of financial technology (fintech) companies. “While it is true that the bulk of transactions by volume are under ₹2,000, what we don’t know is how much they account for in value,” points out Rohan Lakhaiyar, partner, financial services (risk advisory), Grant Thornton Bharat. “For that is what matters as far as the MDR that is to be earned is concerned. This will have a significant impact on funding for players who are in the P2M space, as a revenue stream has opened up.”
 
According to Tracxn, a data provider, around $5.8 billion has flowed into this space in 371 equity rounds since 2021. Funding peaked during the 2021 boom, amid the pandemic, and was corrected through the 2022–24 winter and is recovering, with 2026 at $669 million on the back of a single mega-round led by CRED’s $540 million raise. 
 
Crucially, the money flowed to companies built directly on the UPI rail or its adjacencies: payment service providers and TPAPs such as PhonePe and Paytm; merchant acquirers and soundbox players such as Pine Labs, BharatPe, and Innoviti; UPI-first credit and card players such as CRED, OneCard, and Scapia; and the infrastructure layer that lets others plug in, including Razorpay, M2P Fintech, and Juspay. CRED, PhonePe, Pine Labs, Razorpay, and BharatPe absorbed two-thirds of this, indicating that capital is concentrating around category leaders.
 
The above has to be seen in a larger context.
 
Tracxn’s data show that fintechs raised $822.9 million in 2026 to date, compared with $2.2 billion in 2024 and $2.4 billion in 2025. It needs to be reiterated that while, at the aggregate level, funding may appear to be holding up, a granular reading shows that the number of rounds is down across these time frames: 379, 296, and 60, respectively. In other words, a smaller pool of firms is cornering the funding.
 
Fintech funding has been headed south for some time now, and with the West Asia crisis and a preference for business models around artificial intelligence in developed markets, there is an even bigger question mark over incremental funding.
 
But MDR on UPI is cause for cheer for some.
 
   

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Topics :UPIUnified Payment InterfaceMDRmoney management

First Published: Sep 20 2026 | 11:06 PM IST

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