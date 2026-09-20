UPI pads up at the crease: From free play to revenue with new MDR regime

The move to price payments of ticket sizes above ₹2,000 on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) rail not only opens up a revenue stream but also sets the stage for significant investments to flow into the ecosystem — for businesses, as well as to beef up fraud prevention and acceptance infrastructure. This is also in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s discussion paper on ‘Charges in Payment Systems’, which made a case for pricing the platform (released on August 17, 2022). It held that in any economic activity, including payment systems, “there does not seem to be justification for a free service, unless there is an element of public good and dedication of the infrastructure for the welfare of the nation. But who should bear the cost of setting up and operating such an infrastructure is a moot point”.