UPI QRs grow 15% in 2025 as merchant adoption expands: Worldline report

UPI QRs grew 15 per cent in 2025 to 731.38 million from 633.44 million in the previous year, becoming a driving force of merchant digital acceptance in the country for the real-time payments system, data from a report shows.

The growth in Unified Payments Interface (UPI) Quick Response (QRs) comes at a time when the system has recorded a 33 per cent growth in the volume of transactions to 228.5 billion in 2025 from 172.2 billion transactions in 2024, a Worldline report noted.

In comparison, point-of-sale (POS) terminals grew 15 per cent to 11.48 million in 2025 as compared to 10 million in the previous year.