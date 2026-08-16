WhatsApp Pay doubles UPI volumes, moves ahead of Cred, Amazon Pay

WhatsApp Pay, the UPI transaction service of messaging giant Meta in India, clocked 167.89 million transactions worth Rs 12,957.07 crore in July, more than doubling its transaction volume from last year.

It is the eighth-largest Unified Payments Interface (UPI) app by transaction volume, ahead of players such as Cred and Amazon Pay.

In July 2025, it processed 74.6 million transactions with a value of Rs 5,412.58 crore, becoming the 11th-largest UPI app. WhatsApp Pay first reached the 100 million transaction mark in December 2025.

The growth in the messaging service’s payments volumes comes about 19 months after the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) removed restrictions on WhatsApp Pay’s user onboarding in December 2024.

The apex retail payments body granted WhatsApp approval in November 2020 to go live on UPI under the multi-bank model in a graded manner, initially allowing it to onboard 20 million users. The limit was raised to 40 million in 2021 and subsequently to 100 million in 2022. In 2024, the restrictions on the number of users WhatsApp could onboard were removed. WhatsApp Pay UPI volumes over the years Volume (in million) Value (In Rs crore) 2026 167.89 12,957.07 2025 74.6 5,412.58 2024 41.39 3,215.18 2023 17.84 1,598.67 2022 6.18 502 Meanwhile, in July 2026, PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm remained the largest UPI apps. PhonePe processed 10.85 billion UPI transactions, followed by Google Pay’s 7.64 billion and Paytm’s 1.90 billion.