Women leaders favour PE, VC funding despite knowledge gap: Barclays study

High-net-worth women in India are targeting alternative assets like private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC), though they admit that they do not fully understand how these vehicles work, says a Barclays report titled “The Ownership Shift”.

According to the report, 40 per cent of surveyed women leaders plan to allocate new capital towards alternative investments over the next three to five years. This eclipsed traditional avenues, with public equities, fixed income, and real estate receiving 20 per cent each.

However, the survey revealed that only 14 per cent of respondents are highly familiar with alternative investments and actively invest in them. Up to 29 per cent reported a limited understanding of alternative assets, while another 29 per cent said they were highly familiar with the asset class but remained completely uninvested. The remaining 28 per cent were only somewhat invested.