₹1,199 cr in sales: Godrej Trilogy in Worli tops Mumbai's luxury realty mkt

Godrej Trilogy Seafront in Mumbai’s Worli emerged as the city’s top project by registered luxury home sales value in the first half of FY27, with 54 homes sold for a combined ₹1,199 crore between April and September 2026.

Oberoi Elysian ranked second, recording sales of ₹899 crore across 67 homes, while Rustomjee Crown came third with ₹622 crore from 51 homes, according to The Luxury Real Estate Market Decoded, a report by Lighthouse Luxury, powered by property registration intelligence platform Zapkey.

The top 10 projects together recorded home sales worth ₹6,116 crore across 496 transactions during the six-month period. The projects were ranked by the total value of registered home sales, rather than the number of units sold.

Mumbai’s luxury housing market remains concentrated in a handful of neighbourhoods, with the top 10 micro-markets accounting for ₹18,365 crore, or 56% of the total ₹32,623 crore in registered sales of homes priced at ₹5 crore and above between April and September 2026. Worli remained Mumbai’s largest luxury housing micro-market by transaction volume, recording 275 home sales at an average price of ₹20.2 crore, with transaction value rising 9.9% quarter-on-quarter in Q2 FY27. Mahalaxmi recorded 201 sales at an average of ₹9.4 crore, while Andheri West and Versova saw 221 homes sold at an average price of ₹8.3 crore, with transaction value surging 100.8% between the first and second quarters. Tardeo recorded the sharpest growth, at 125%, with 104 homes sold at an average of ₹12.3 crore. Malabar Hill rose 46.5%, Lower Parel 44.3% and Bandra West 33%, while Juhu registered 19.6% growth. In contrast, transaction value fell 17.6% in Prabhadevi and 10.2% in Goregaon East.

Andheri West & Versova doubled from Q1 to Q2 and Tardeo more than doubled, while Worli grew 10% and Mahalaxmi 4%. The top 10 hold ₹18,365 crore, 56% of all value. Top 10 projects The report analyses registered residential sales worth ₹5 crore or more in the Mumbai region during the six months, using Maharashtra property registration records. Worli leads with ₹5,558 crore in sales Worli accounted for the largest share of luxury housing transaction value, with 275 homes sold at an average price of ₹20.2 crore. Its transaction value grew 9.9% between the first and second quarters. Mahalaxmi ranked second by transaction value at ₹1,891 crore, across 201 homes, with an average price of ₹9.4 crore. Andheri West and Versova followed with ₹1,837 crore from 221 transactions, at an average price of ₹8.3 crore.

Bandra West recorded ₹1,747 crore across 159 transactions, with an average price of ₹11 crore. Malabar Hill registered ₹1,385 crore from 84 homes, at an average of ₹16.5 crore. Juhu recorded ₹1,281 crore across 93 homes, while Tardeo registered ₹1,280 crore from 104 transactions. Lower Parel recorded ₹1,165 crore, Prabhadevi ₹1,111 crore and Goregaon East ₹1,110 crore. The figures show that the largest markets by total value are not necessarily those with the highest average transaction prices. Worli combines a high average ticket size with a relatively large number of transactions, while Malabar Hill has a higher average price but fewer registered sales.

Andheri West–Versova, Tardeo post sharpest growth Andheri West and Versova recorded a 100.8% increase in transaction value from Q1 to Q2, the strongest growth among the top 10 micro-markets. Tardeo followed with a 125% increase, according to the report’s quarter-on-quarter comparison. Lower Parel recorded 44.3% growth, while Malabar Hill rose 46.5% and Bandra West increased 33%. Juhu recorded 19.6% growth, and Worli’s transaction value rose 9.9%. In contrast, Prabhadevi saw a 17.6% decline in transaction value between the two quarters, while Goregaon East recorded a 10.2% fall. Mahalaxmi grew 4.5%. The report attributed more than half of the growth in Andheri West and Versova to new launches by Sri Lotus Developers and Viceroy. Puravankara’s Purva Estrella was the area’s largest project, with 42 homes sold for a combined ₹255 crore.