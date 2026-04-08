₹1,600 cr sales in just a month: ₹11 cr Birla homes sell fast in Gurugram

Birla Estates has recorded over ₹1,600 crore in bookings within a month of launching Phase 2 of its luxury project, Birla Arika, in Gurugram, the realtor said in a statement on Wednesday.

The developer sold 152 out of 156 units—about 97% of the inventory—within weeks of launch, which implies sustained demand for high-end homes in the NCR market.

Central Gurugram emerges as a luxury hotspot

The project is located in Sector 31 Gurugram, a well-established and centrally located residential micro-market that continues to attract premium buyers.

Its appeal lies in:

Proximity to key business hubs like Cyber City, Golf Course Road and Udyog Vihar

Access to mature social infrastructure including schools, hospitals and retail centres What is driving demand The sharp uptake in bookings reflects a broader shift in buyer preferences, particularly among affluent homebuyers. Developers say demand is now being driven by: Low-density living with fewer units per project

Larger homes and open spaces

Lifestyle-focused amenities Birla Arika has been designed as a low-density development featuring four dedicated clubhouses, aimed at offering curated experiences rather than just standard amenities. Phase 2 Pricing Details According to the company, buyers today are prioritising quality of living over sheer scale, with a growing focus on design, green spaces and community planning.

Starting Price: Approximately ₹10.20 Cr to ₹11 crore Price per Sq. Ft.: Base rates are reported around ₹26,000 per sq. ft. (plus GST and PLC). Some estimates for high-end units or resale reach up to ₹43,000 per sq. ft. Apartment Sizes: The units are expansive, ranging from 4,300 to 4,900 sq. ft. Payment Plan: A flexible 20:30:50 payment structure is currently offered for this phase “Birla Arika has been conceptualised with a clear focus on design-led differentiation — from low-density planning and expansive green spaces to thoughtfully curated lifestyle amenities. The strong response to Phase 2 reinforces our belief that today’s luxury homebuyers are seeking not just scale, but superior everyday living experiences. This success reflects our commitment to creating distinctive, high-quality developments that stand apart in a competitive market," said K.T. Jithendran, MD & CEO, Birla Estates.

The earlier phase of Birla Arika recorded good traction, with Phase I achieving sales of approximately ₹3,000 crore. This momentum was further reinforced by the recent launch of Birla Pravaah in Gurugram (Sector 71), which achieved a 24-hour post-launch sell-out with bookings exceeding ₹1,800 crore. Birla Estates Private Limited, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited (formerly Century Textiles and Industries Limited). Birla Estates develops premium residential housing in key markets. The company is developing land parcels both through outright purchases as well as asset light Joint Ventures apart from developing its own land parcels.

In the long term, the company is focused on developing world class residential, commercial and mixed use properties and aims to be amongst the top real estate companies in India. The company is headquartered at Mumbai and currently has regional offices in NCR, Bengaluru and Pune and also has a well- established commercial portfolio with 2 grade-A commercial buildings located in Worli, Mumbai with 6 lakh square feet of leasable area. Project highlights: Low-Density, High-Luxury Living: Spread across 13 acres, with only 2 spacious apartments per floor, ensuring maximum privacy and tranquillity. Expansive Green Spaces: Enjoy over 75% open area and 58% lush greenery, including over 8 acres of themed Central Greens, creating a serene, healthy environment.