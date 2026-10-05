₹1,800 crore in a week: Embassy Origins sells 477 homes in North Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s North corridor is seeing strong buyer appetite for large-format residential projects, with Embassy Developments clocking over ₹1,800 crore in pre-sales at its 85-acre Embassy Origins project within a week of launch. Launched on September 16, the project has sold 477 homes, representing 62% absorption of the units launched and covering more than 10 lakh sq ft of saleable area.

What is Embassy Origins?

Located north of Yelahanka, Embassy Origins is spread across approximately 85 acres. Its first phase consists of two RERA-registered residential projects — Embassy Riverine and Embassy South Reserve.

Embassy Riverine comprises 217 villas in 4, 4.5 and 5 BHK configurations, with approximately 1.1 million sq ft of saleable area.

Embassy South Reserve comprises 855 apartments, ranging from studios to 3.5 BHK homes, with approximately 1.5 million sq ft of saleable area. Together, Phase 1 offers about 2.6 million sq ft of residential saleable space and 1,072 homes. The development is approximately 20 minutes from Kempegowda International Airport, according to Embassy Developments. ₹1,800 crore in bookings With 477 homes booked, the reported pre-sales work out to an average booking value of roughly ₹3.8 crore per home. This is a simple calculation based on the company's reported ₹1,800 crore-plus pre-sales and 477 bookings; actual prices would vary by unit type and configuration. The company has described the launch response as one of its strongest in its residential portfolio. Reeza Sebastian, Chief Revenue Officer – Residential at Embassy Developments, said the response provides the company with greater visibility on its FY27 pre-sales and cash flows.

A significant addition to Embassy's FY27 sales pipeline The launch comes after a strong start to FY27 for Embassy Developments. In August, the company reported Q1 FY27 pre-sales of about ₹868 crore, up approximately 338% from ₹198 crore in Q1 FY26. Collections during the quarter rose about 54% year-on-year to ₹496 crore. Embassy's earlier disclosures also show that residential launches in North Bengaluru have been an important part of its growth strategy. Embassy Greenshore, launched in November 2025, recorded approximately ₹804 crore in pre-sales, with more than 480 units sold by December 31, 2025, according to the company's investor disclosures. Embassy Eden, another North Bengaluru project launched in December 2025, had recorded ₹286 crore in sales shortly after launch.

Embassy Developments' FY26 trajectory also accelerated sharply, with quarterly pre-sales rising from ₹198 crore in Q1 to ₹409 crore in Q2, ₹1,392 crore in Q3 and ₹2,632 crore in Q4, according to a company earnings transcript. Why North Bengaluru matters North Bengaluru has emerged as an important residential growth corridor, helped by its proximity to the airport and the concentration of business and infrastructure development in the region. The company's “Natural Intelligence” concept uses the site's existing ecology, water systems, contours and tree cover as part of the masterplan. Embassy says the development has a roughly 41-acre riparian corridor following the site's natural slope and water systems and connecting five interconnected lakes.

The project also includes approximately 4,000 native trees across more than 100 species, according to the developer. Villas and apartments target different segments The Riverine project comprises larger 4, 4.5 and 5 BHK villas, while South Reserve caters to apartment buyers with configurations starting from studios and going up to 3.5 BHK homes. The company's September launch announcement had estimated a combined gross development value of about ₹4,500 crore for the first phase. The ₹1,800 crore-plus pre-sales announced now therefore represents a substantial portion of that estimated Phase 1 GDV, although pre-sales should not be equated with recognised revenue or cash collected. The strong absorption at Embassy Origins comes against a broader backdrop of premiumisation in India's major housing markets.

CRE Matrix's September 2026 India Housing Report found that Tier-1 cities recorded approximately ₹3.63 lakh crore of housing sales in H1 2026, broadly flat from H1 2025, even as unit volumes declined about 2%. The report said the value performance was being supported more by higher prices and average ticket sizes than by an increase in absorption. Bengaluru was one of the stronger markets in that report. Housing sales in the city rose 25% in value in H1 2026, while unit volumes increased 7% and the average ticket size rose 17% to about ₹1.76 crore. What's next for Embassy Origins? Embassy Developments said the response to Phase 1 gives it visibility on its FY27 pre-sales and cash flows and that it plans to build on the momentum with the next phase of Embassy Origins and its broader North Bengaluru pipeline.