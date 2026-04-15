₹1 crore goal decoded: How much you must invest every month

For most investors, ₹1 crore is not just a number—it’s a milestone. It represents financial security, a home down payment, or simply the confidence that money is working for you. The good news: building this corpus in 10 years is not a fantasy. The bad news: it’s not easy—and it demands discipline more than brilliance.

According to an analysis by Value Research, the path to ₹1 crore is surprisingly straightforward in theory—but demanding in practice.

The math is simple—but not easy

Let’s start with the core number.

Assuming a 10% annual return, which is a reasonable long-term expectation from equity mutual funds, an investor needs to invest roughly:

₹50,000 per month via SIP for 10 years If returns improve, the required SIP drops: At 12% return → ₹45,000/month At 14% return → ₹41,000/month At 16% return → ₹37,000/month Below is a table by Value Research showing how much you would ideally need to invest each month to reach the Rs 1 crore target, depending on your return expectations. This is the first reality check: The goal is achievable—but requires meaningful monthly commitment Why equity mutual funds are central to the plan For a 10-year goal, the strategy leans heavily on equities.

That’s because: Fixed-income products rarely generate double-digit returns Inflation erodes low-return investments Equities offer inflation-beating, long-term growth potential Which mutual funds should you choose? According to Value Research, for a 10-year horizon, equity mutual funds are the natural choice. While volatile in the short term, equity funds deliver superior, inflation-beating returns over longer horizons, making them suitable for meeting an ambitious target of Rs 1 crore. A straightforward portfolio could look like this: Flexi-cap funds (core holding): These funds invest across well-established companies and should form the stable backbone of your portfolio. Mid-cap fund (growth booster): Mid-cap funds carry more volatility but have historically delivered strong returns over longer periods.

Small-cap fund (optional, for higher risk appetite): Only add this if you can stomach sharper short-term swings. "A simple split, say 50 per cent in a flexi-cap fund and 25 per cent each in mid-cap and small-cap funds, keeps things manageable without over-complicating matters," said the Value Research note. The real driver: Consistency, not timing One of the biggest misconceptions in investing is that returns drive wealth. In reality, for goals like ₹1 crore: Consistency matters more than returns—especially in the early years In the first 5–7 years: Most of your corpus comes from your own contributions

Compounding plays a limited role It’s only in the later years that: Returns begin to accelerate Compounding starts doing the heavy lifting This is why stopping SIPs during market volatility can derail the entire plan. The smarter strategy: Step-up SIPs Here’s where the strategy becomes more realistic. Instead of committing ₹50,000 from day one, investors can use a step-up SIP: Start with a lower amount Increase it annually (say 5–10%) as income grows This aligns investing with career growth and: Reduces initial burden Accelerates wealth creation over time Even a modest annual increase can significantly reduce the starting SIP required.