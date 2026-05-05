The share of health insurance policies sold on its portal with a cover of Rs 1 crore and above has risen from 2 per cent to nearly 12 per cent since the central government rationalised the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on health insurance from 18 per cent to zero, according to data from Policybazaar. The shift reflects a change in buyer preferences.

A serious illness in the family often prompts households to reassess their health insurance cover. “People see a family member face a serious illness and realise that smaller covers do not suffice any more,” says Saurabh Vijayvergia, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Coversure.

The removal of goods and services tax (GST) on individual health insurance premiums from September 2025 has reduced the cost of buying large covers. “Customers who could earlier afford Rs 50 lakh coverage may now be able to buy Rs 1 crore coverage for around the same premium outgo,” says Siddharth Singhal, business head, health insurance, Policybazaar.com.

New medical technologies are likely to make treatments more expensive.

The cost of treating critical illnesses has risen sharply. “Treating an illness like cancer can easily cost around Rs 30 lakh to Rs 70 lakh today in a metro city,” says Mehta.

High healthcare inflation has also strengthened the case for larger policies. In India, it runs at around 14 per cent annually, which means treatment costs tend to double every five to six years. Kapil Mehta, co-founder, SecureNow, emphasises the need to buy health insurance with an eye on future needs.

Assess your need

Buyers should assess need before they commit to the higher premium required to maintain a Rs 1 crore cover.

Family medical history should be the first criterion. “If a serious illness runs in the family, a large cover becomes a necessity rather than a luxury,” says Vijayvergia.

The city of residence and likely place of treatment also matter. Costs in private hospitals in metros such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru are in a different league compared to hospitals in smaller towns.