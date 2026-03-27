1 in 5 urban Indians at heart risk, raising insurance premiums: Report

India’s urban population is entering a silent health crisis as risks build earlier in life, threatening both medical outcomes and household finances. According to CoverSure’s latest Health Risk Index, the country faces an overall risk score of 36.6 out of 100, with one in five urban Indians already showing early cardiovascular signs — a trend that experts warn will lead to higher insurance premiums and stricter policy terms.

The insurance company used artificial intelligence to study data on 50,000 people nationwide.

Early onset of health risks

The index highlights that cardiovascular and respiratory vulnerabilities are no longer confined to older age groups. Around 25 per cent of urban Indians show heightened respiratory risk, driven largely by poor air quality and recurring infections.

At the same time, lifestyle patterns are accelerating cardiovascular risk:

40 per cent of Indians are overweight or obese

67 per cent report no regular physical activity

55 per cent sleep less than six hours a night

Over 40 per cent in metros spend more than three hours commuting daily

These factors are not isolated. They combine over time to increase the probability of chronic illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease.

Among younger adults (18–25 years), early warning signs are already visible. A significant share reported smoking regularly, alongside borderline blood pressure and fluctuating cholesterol levels, indicators typically associated with older demographics.

Rising health risks translate directly into higher financial exposure. The link operates through three primary channels:

Higher health insurance premiums

Insurers increasingly factor in lifestyle risks such as BMI, smoking habits, and pre-existing indicators. Early onset of risk can lead to higher premiums at a younger age or exclusions in policies.

Increased out-of-pocket expenses