₹10 Cr+ homes boom: South India records 811 ultra-luxury sales in FY26

South India’s housing market is no longer just about mid-income demand—it is now firmly seeing a surge at the very top end. According to a joint report by India Sotheby's International Realty and CRE Matrix, three southern cities—Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai—recorded 811 ultra-luxury home sales (₹10 crore and above) worth a combined ₹11,246 crore in FY26.

Hyderabad dominates—by a wide margin

Hyderabad has emerged as the clear leader in South India’s ultra-luxury segment:

625 units sold

Total value: ₹8,562 crore

That’s nearly: 77% of total ultra-luxury sales across the three cities

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The driver? Space and value.

At ₹10 crore: Buyers get 6,210 sq ft in Hyderabad Compared to: 3,930 sq ft in Bengaluru 4,290 sq ft in Chennai Hyderabad offers significantly larger homes at similar price points, making it highly attractive for luxury buyers. Bengaluru: Smaller volumes, strong momentum Bengaluru recorded: 128 units sold Value: ₹1,957 crore While volumes are lower than Hyderabad, the city stands out for: Rising demand for premium living Strong tech-driven wealth creation Rapid transformation of new micro-markets Experts say Bengaluru represents: “velocity”—faster growth potential even if current scale is smaller

Chennai: Legacy market, slower pace Chennai saw: 58 units sold Value: ₹727 crore Chennai’s luxury market remains: More conservative Rooted in legacy ownership Slower to scale compared to peers But it continues to attract buyers looking for: Stability and long-term prestige Ashwin Chadha, CEO, India Sotheby's International Realty, said: "The story of South India's luxury housing is a story of three distinct identities." Hyderabad has the scale while Bengaluru has the velocity, he added. "Chennai remains anchored in legacy prestige. We believe Bengaluru is the market to watch for immediate growth, while Hyderabad has set a new benchmark for ultra-luxury volume in southern India," Chadha said.