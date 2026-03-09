10-yr G-sec yield softens in Feb as liquidity surplus jumped to ₹27 tn

Government bond yields eased in February as surplus liquidity in the banking system rose sharply, signalling relatively softer interest rate conditions in the near term, according to a monthly note by Tata Mutual Fund.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government security declined by roughly 17 basis points (bps) during the month, reflecting improving liquidity conditions and supportive global cues. The yield moved down from an intra-month high of about 6.72 per cent to close near 6.66 per cent by the end of February.

Liquidity conditions improve

A key factor behind the fall in yields was a sharp rise in surplus liquidity in the banking system.

According to the report, system liquidity surplus expanded from Rs 1.82 trillion at the end of January to around Rs 2.7 trillion by the end of February. The increase was largely driven by government spending returning to the banking system and continued liquidity infusion by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through open market operations and variable rate auctions. Higher liquidity generally pushes down short-term borrowing costs and supports demand for government bonds. The report noted that improving liquidity conditions led to a sharp fall in money market yields, particularly in the shorter tenure segments. Short-term rates decline faster

The easing was more pronounced at the short end of the yield curve. Key movements during February included: Yields in the 3-month to 12-month segment falling by roughly 15–35 bps

Yields in the 1-year to 3-year segment declining by around 5–15 bps

These movements indicate that short-term interest rates may have peaked for now, especially as liquidity conditions remain comfortable. Long-term yields remain range bound Despite the easing trend, long-term bond yields remained broadly stable during the month. The report said markets balanced concerns around a marginal increase in government borrowing with continued policy support from the central bank through bond purchases. Global developments also played a role, as falling US Treasury yields provided support to domestic bond markets.