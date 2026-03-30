₹100 cr bet on South Delhi: AIF targets ₹25 cr per floor in Gulmohar Park

Golden Growth Fund (GGF), a category II Real Estate focussed Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), has acquired a prime land parcel in Gulmohar Park, with plans to develop luxury independent floors and generate an estimated ₹100 crore in revenue.

According to details shared by the fund, the acquisition marks its third deal in South Delhi since its launch in September 2024, following projects in Anand Niketan and Neeti Bagh, where construction is already underway.

The project is being developed on a 500 sq. yd. corner plot with a total built-up area of approximately 20,000 sq. ft., utilising an FAR of 2.25, and will include ample parking spaces.

The project will feature four exclusive luxury residences, one on each floor, each spanning approximately 3,500 sq. ft. Designed for premium living, the units will offer state-of-the-art amenities, advanced security systems, world-class fittings, and thoughtfully planned spaces that balance privacy, exclusivity, and family living. The project will be developed by Grovy India Ltd; a listed real estate developer, which has completed more than 120 projects since inception in 1985. GGF pools capital from multiple investors to acquire a diversified portfolio of real estate assets minimizing risks while maximizing potential returns. With a much shorter gestation period of 1.5 years, it allows investors to participate in the upscale and affluent neighbourhood with thriving commercial hubs, robust amenities and infrastructure of South and Lutyens’ Delhi.

South Delhi Market scenario: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has divided all colonies of Delhi under eight categories – A, B, C, D, E, F, G & H. Circle rates, Property Tax rates and Stamp Duty charges for Property Registration are based on these categories. Approximately 18,500 plots are available across the 42 Cat A and B colonies in South Delhi. The redevelopment potential of these colonies stands at Rs 6.5 lakh crore presenting a huge opportunity for project development. Some of the Category-A and B colonies are Mayfair Garden, Panchsheel Park N Block, Panchsheel Park S & E Blocks, Sadhana Enclave, Anand Niketan, Vasant Vihar, Shanti Niketan, Westend, Chankyapuri, Golf Links, Jor Bagh, Sundar Nagar, Maharani Bagh, Chirag enclave, GK, Green Park, Gulmohar Park, Niti Bagh etc.

Price of Luxury Floors Trend: The average price of independent floors rose between 25-34% in Category-A South Delhi colonies in 2025. · For a 2500 sq. ft. floor in Category A colony, the average price has risen from Rs 10-19 crore in 2024 to Rs 14-25 crore in 2025. Similarly for a 6000 sq. ft. floor, the price has risen from Rs 19-45 crore in 2024 to Rs 25-55 crore in 2025. ·Similarly, the average price of independent floors in Category-B South Delhi colonies rose between 22-26%. For a 2500 sq. ft. floor, the price has risen from Rs 7-10 crore in 2024 to Rs 9-12.5 crore in 2025. For a 3200 sq. ft. floor, the prices have risen from Rs 11-16 crore in 2024 to Rs 14-19 crore in 2025.

The Deal and Development Plan The project will be developed on a 500 sq. yard corner plot, with a total built-up area of around 20,000 sq. ft., leveraging a floor area ratio (FAR) of 2.25. Project type: Ultra-luxury independent floors

Number of units: 4 (one per floor)

Unit size: 3,500 sq. ft. each

Estimated revenue: ₹100 crore

Parking: Ample parking spaces Each residence is being designed as a standalone luxury floor, with a focus on privacy, exclusivity, and high-end living, featuring advanced security systems, premium fittings, and modern amenities. The development will be executed by Grovy India Ltd, a listed real estate developer with over 120 completed projects since 1985.