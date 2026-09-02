₹12 lakh salary but zero tax? Why the New Tax Regime is winning with Gen Z

For Gen Z and millennial taxpayers, the new tax regime is emerging as the clear winner—but not necessarily because it offers lower tax rates. The bigger reason is that younger earners increasingly have fewer of the deductions that once made the old regime attractive.

From an Rs 8 lakh earner to someone making Rs 50 lakh, the choice can change dramatically depending on how much a taxpayer can claim through deductions such as home-loan interest, 80C investments, HRA and health insurance.

For a Gen Z/millennial earning ₹8 lakh, ₹12 lakh, ₹15 lakh, ₹20 lakh, ₹30 lakh and ₹50 lakh, which regime makes more sense? Gupta explains with the following table According to ClearTax data cited by its founder and CEO Archit Gupta, 76% of under-25 filers now submit complex returns, compared with just 14% in assessment year 2022-23. At the same time, only 42% of filers reported salary as their sole source of income this year, down from 82% four years ago.That shift matters because today's younger taxpayers are increasingly earning through investments, freelance work and side businesses, rather than relying entirely on salaried income and the traditional tax-saving deductions associated with the old regime.

Up to ₹24 lakh, the new tax regime is the ideal choice. With income above ₹24 lakh, the old regime becomes preferable with deductions worth ₹7.75 lakh Rs 8 lakh income: New regime is the clear winner For someone with Rs 8 lakh of net income after the standard deduction, the new regime is the obvious choice under the assumptions provided by ClearTax. Income up to Rs 12 lakh is effectively tax-free under the new regime because of the rebate. For a young taxpayer without substantial deductions, the old regime would need a very large deduction advantage to compete. Rs 12 lakh income: New regime still wins for most

At Rs 12 lakh, the new regime continues to offer an important advantage: the rebate effectively eliminates the tax liability up to this income level. The old regime's rebate applies only up to Rs 5 lakh of taxable income. For a young taxpayer without several lakhs of eligible deductions, moving to the old regime simply to claim a handful of tax-saving investments may not make financial sense. Rs 15 lakh income: The deductions start to matter The calculation changes once income rises to Rs 15 lakh. According to ClearTax, the old regime begins to make sense if eligible deductions exceed roughly Rs 5.44 lakh. That is a substantial threshold.

A taxpayer with a combination of home-loan interest, 80C investments, HRA and health-insurance deductions could potentially cross it. But someone who only has a modest 80C investment or health-insurance deduction is unlikely to benefit enough from switching to the old regime. Bottom line: Depends on deductions; old regime becomes attractive above roughly Rs 5.44 lakh of eligible deductions. Rs 20 lakh income: Old regime needs Rs 7.08 lakh in deductions At Rs 20 lakh, the break-even point rises to approximately Rs 7.08 lakh of deductions. This could be achievable for someone with a home loan, full utilisation of 80C and HRA benefits. But it requires considerably more tax planning than simply making a few investments at the end of the financial year.

For a taxpayer without major deductions, the new regime remains the more attractive option. Bottom line: New regime unless deductions cross roughly Rs 7.08 lakh. Rs 30 lakh income: Old regime only with heavy deductions At Rs 30 lakh, ClearTax puts the required deduction level at around Rs 8 lakh for the old regime to break even. That means the old regime becomes a strategy primarily for taxpayers who have a sizeable combination of eligible deductions and exemptions. For someone with a relatively straightforward salary and limited deductions, the new regime is likely to remain preferable. Bottom line: Old regime only if deductions are around Rs 8 lakh or more.

Rs 50 lakh income: High earners need to do the math At Rs 50 lakh, the deduction threshold remains around Rs 8 lakh, according to the analysis. This is where the old regime can make sense for high earners with large home loans and substantial eligible deductions. But the taxpayer should not assume that a higher salary automatically makes the old regime better. The deciding factor is still the size of the deductions available. Bottom line: Old regime if eligible deductions cross roughly Rs 8 lakh; otherwise, the new regime remains attractive. The break-even point: When does the old regime become worthwhile? ClearTax's analysis puts the broad turning point at around Rs 24 lakh of income.

Up to Rs 24 lakh, the new regime is considered the better choice under the assumptions used. Above that level, the old regime can become preferable if the taxpayer has around Rs 7.75 lakh of deductions. This is an important change in how young taxpayers should think about tax planning. Under the old regime, people often bought investments or insurance primarily to obtain deductions. With the new regime making lower income levels effectively tax-free, taxpayers have greater flexibility to keep money liquid rather than locking it into tax-saving products purely for deductions. But there's a catch for young investors The new regime can leave more cash in the hands of young taxpayers—but many are increasingly putting that money into stocks, mutual funds and other investments.

That creates another tax issue. Salary income and investment gains are not taxed in the same way. "Salary tax protections do not cover investment profits. Short-term stock gains and equity profits are taxed separately at flat rates. So, someone earning an ₹11 lakh salary who books even a small trading profit will still face an unexpected tax demand on those gains. The key thing to remember is that capital gains tax rates are identical in both regimes. Your regime choice only affects your salary, not your stock profits," explained Gupta. Capital gains are subject to separate tax rules, and choosing the old or new regime does not eliminate tax on investment profits.

Is the old advice—"choose old if you have deductions"—still valid? Yes, but the bar is much higher. ClearTax data shows around 26% of filers continue to use the old regime, while nearly 74% have moved to the new regime. The fundamental principle remains unchanged: substantial deductions can make the old regime more beneficial. But "substantial" is now the key word. Having an 80C investment, some health-insurance premium or a small deduction does not automatically make the old regime better. A taxpayer needs to compare the total tax under both regimes before deciding. Three mistakes young taxpayers should avoid 1. Assuming any deduction makes the old regime better A deduction is not valuable simply because it reduces taxable income.

At Rs 15 lakh of income, for example, the analysis says deductions of roughly Rs 5.44 lakh are needed to reach the break-even point. If you have significantly less than that, the new regime may still leave you with a lower tax bill. 2. Thinking low income means low scrutiny Young taxpayers with relatively modest incomes should not assume that the tax department will ignore inconsistencies. Returns can be checked against information available through systems such as the Annual Information Statement (AIS). If reported income, bank transactions, investments or other information do not match, a taxpayer could face questions regardless of whether the income itself is high or low.

3. Ignoring the Rs 12 lakh rebate For younger taxpayers, this is perhaps the biggest change to understand. The new regime's rebate effectively makes income up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free, under the conditions applicable to the regime. Can salaried employees switch regimes every year? Yes—for salaried employees without business or professional income, the choice can generally be changed from one financial year to another while filing the income-tax return. Taxpayers filing ITR-1 or ITR-2 can switch between the regimes without a lifetime lock-in. The rules are different for taxpayers with business or professional income, who generally file ITR-3 or ITR-4. They have additional requirements, including Form 10-IEA, and restrictions on switching back and forth.