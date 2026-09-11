15% property tax in Greece: Why Golden Visa investors may face bigger bill

Greece is proposing to sharply increase the property transfer tax on residential purchases by certain non-EU buyers, a move that could raise the upfront cost for Indians and other third-country nationals investing in Greek real estate.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis initially announced plans to increase the property transfer tax from 3% to 15% for non-EU buyers, with January 2027 first referenced as the implementation timeline. The Greek Ministry of National Economy and Finance later provided further details, with the current proposal pointing to July 1, 2027.While the proposed effective date is July 1, 2027, the final legislation will need to clarify the transitional rules, including how reservations, deposits, preliminary agreements and transactions already underway will be treated.

Greece currently charges a 3% property transfer tax, which becomes 3.09% after including the 3% municipal levy on the tax. The Greek government has proposed increasing the rate to 15%, or 15.45% including the municipal levy, for residential properties purchased by certain third-country nationals who do not qualify for specified exemptions. The proposal could have particular significance for investors using Greece's Golden Visa programme, where qualifying real-estate investments already require a substantial upfront commitment. However, the proposed 15% rate is not yet the current tax rate, and investors should wait for the final legislation and implementation rules before assuming that the higher rate will apply to their transaction.

How much more could investors pay? The difference between a 3% and 15% transfer tax is substantial. For example, on a €800,000 property, a 3% transfer tax would amount to €24,000, while a 15% rate would amount to €120,000. That represents a potential additional tax burden of €96,000, before taking into account the municipal levy and other transaction costs. On a €400,000 property, the same calculation would mean a transfer tax of €12,000 at 3% versus €60,000 at 15%—a potential difference of €48,000. On a €250,000 property, the difference would be €30,000. The actual amount payable will depend on the final legislation and the taxable value used for the transaction, explained Idil Hamzadi, Greece Partner at The Get Golden Visa & Founder of Paladin Investment Aegenestate.

Which properties and buyers would face the proposed higher rate? The Greek government's proposal is specifically framed around residential property purchased by certain third-country nationals. It does not propose the 15% rate for professional/commercial premises, plots of land or other types of real estate. The proposal also identifies categories that would remain outside the higher-rate treatment, including Greek citizens, certain people of Greek origin, citizens of EU and European Economic Area countries, and certain third-country nationals who are long-term residents in Greece or hold specified residence status. Residence status, the nature of the property and the final wording of the legislation could all determine whether the higher rate applies. The official announcement does not yet provide all the transaction-level details needed to determine the tax treatment of every Golden Visa purchase.

What does this mean for Greece Golden Visa investors? Greece's Golden Visa programme requires third-country nationals using the qualifying real-estate route to meet prescribed investment thresholds. Under the current framework, the minimum investment is €800,000 in the Attica region, the Thessaloniki regional unit, Mykonos, Santorini and Greek islands with a population of more than 3,100. In other areas, the minimum threshold is €400,000. There are also specific Golden Visa routes involving certain property conversions and restoration projects where a €250,000 threshold can apply, subject to the programme's conditions. The Greek Ministry of Migration and Asylum's official Golden Visa information also sets out qualifying investment structures and documentation requirements.

That means investors should distinguish between the Golden Visa investment threshold and the total cost of acquiring the property. A €400,000 or €800,000 qualifying investment does not mean that the investor's total cash requirement will be limited to that amount, because transaction taxes and other purchase-related costs are separate. The proposed transfer-tax increase could therefore make the effective cost of obtaining residency through property investment considerably higher for affected buyers. "The proposed July 1, 2027 effective date makes transaction timing increasingly relevant for investors already considering Greece. This is particularly important for off-plan and development projects. Selecting or reserving a property in 2026 does not necessarily mean that the title transfer will also be completed in 2026. Depending on the project, a property may not be ready for transfer until 2027.

At the same time, the supply of well-located, appropriately priced properties that meet Golden Visa requirements is not unlimited. Investors still have access to projects offered under the current tax environment, including properties with attractive pricing and investment fundamentals. The advantage over the coming months will therefore be in identifying strong opportunities early and assessing them not only on price, but also on location, rental potential and a realistic transaction timeline," said Hamzadi. What Should Greece Golden Visa Investors Do Now? The proposed 15% rate is significant enough to factor into investment planning. The July 1, 2027 date set out in the official package gives prospective investors a clearer timeline to work with.